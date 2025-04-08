In an incident at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam, a seven-year-old boy, V Rishi Sai Kumar, drowned in a private swimming pool on the night of 7 April 2025. The incident, which has sparked serious concerns about the safety protocols at such recreational facilities, came to light only on 8 April, after the child’s parents approached the police.

Rishi Sai Kumar, a Class II student and resident of Madhavadhara, had visited the sports club along with two other children and their guardians, his mother and another woman. According to reports, the guardians paid the club management to allow the children to play in the pool and were assured by the staff that proper safety measures would be in place. Based on this assurance, the adults waited outside the pool area.

Initially, the three children entered the designated kids’ section of the pool. However, a short while later, Rishi wandered into the adjacent wave pool, which was deeper. He began struggling in the water and eventually lost consciousness. Shockingly, it was only after he stopped moving that a staff member noticed him and pulled him out of the pool.

The unconscious child was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. What has caused further outrage among the grieving family is that the club management did not immediately inform the boy’s mother and took it upon themselves to shift him to the hospital without her knowledge.

Rishi was the only son of V Garaga Rao (Gangadhar) and V Srilakshmi. Visakhapatnam Police have launched an investigation into the incident of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in a private pool.

