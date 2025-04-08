In a poignant act of compassion, the family of a 22-year-old youth from Koraput, Odisha, turned their personal tragedy into hope for five individuals in Visakhapatnam by consenting to organ donation after he was declared brain dead.

Ashish Choul Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on April 2 with symptoms of a brain stroke. Despite intensive medical care, his condition worsened, and doctors confirmed brain death on April 7.

During this difficult time, a medical team sensitised the grieving family about the life-saving potential of organ donation. Moved by the opportunity to help others, the family made the selfless decision to donate Ashish’s organs.

Following their consent, the hospital reached out to Dr K Rambabu, the AP Jeevandan Coordinator and Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), who promptly issued permission for organ retrieval. Surgeons harvested Ashish’s kidneys, liver, pancreas, and small bowel — organs that were later allocated to patients on the waiting list based on seniority.

Expressing their pride in Ashish’s legacy, the family said they were comforted by the thought that this act of organ donation would bring a new lease of life to five individuals in need in Visakhapatnam. Dr Rambabu praised both the hospital staff for guiding the family and the police for enabling the swift transportation of organs through the green channel. He also lauded the family for their generous and humane gesture during a moment of immense loss.

