Many restaurants in Vizag are serving delicacies from around the globe. With Anime gaining popularity once again, the craving for ramen, miso soup, and crunchy tempura is on the rise! If you crave the delish of Japan or know a friend who would love to try out the East Asian cuisine, here are some restaurants in Vizag that serve authentic Japanese flavours!

1. Red Bowl @ Novotel Hotel

Located in the Novotel Hotel, Red Bowl is a wonderful place to feast on Japanese flavours. The restaurant has an opulent ambience with green vines hanging from the roof and, a white and red theme. The Japanese experience is complete with their impressive cutlery, fancy plating, and immaculate flavour. The captivating atmosphere and extraordinary flavours keep this place interesting when visiting with family and friends.

Location: Maharani Peta

2. Misaki

An establishment from the Daspalla umbrella, Misaki is nothing short of luxury. Starting with luxurious interiors, dim yellow lights, and soothing classic music in the background, this establishment sets the mood for an intimate dining experience. Their commitment to offering authentic Japanese flavours is evident in their juicy dim sums, flavour-packed sushis, and authentic miso soup. Do give their desserts a try – they are indulgent and creamy!

Location: Ram Nagar

3. Da Spot

Da Spot is a restaurant to visit for its vibrant ambience with a complete black and red theme. The place is often crowded with patrons coming back for more and new visitors experiencing the magic of their dishes. The must-try items from this place are the tempura prawns and their selection of ramen. This place is perfect for an evening dinner date with your loved one. After a hearty meal, browse through their mocktail and drink selection for a refreshing end to the night.

Location: Maddilapalem

4. Eatasian

This cloud kitchen is changing the Japanese flavours in Vizag, beyond the traditional restaurant experience. Eatasian delivers some of the most indulgent sushi and gourmet Chicken Yakitori that you can’t find anywhere else in town. Bite into their spicy and flavour-filled food in the comfort of your home! Find the cloud kitchen on Swiggy or Zomato and order away!

Japanese cuisine has many offerings from raw fish dishes like sashimi and sushi, and soupy noodles like udon. Whether you are a food enthusiast who is on a hunt to try out new places or just love East Asian cuisine, here are some top Japanese restaurants in Vizag that are worth your time! Let us know your favourite dish in the Japanese cuisine in the comments below!

Also read: Vizag food passport: Here are 6 must-try places for different cuisines!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more restaurant recommendations.