The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested two outsourcing employees of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on 7 April 2025 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for issuing a death certificate.

According to ACB officials, the arrested individuals — Dandi Satya Surya Nagapurna Chandrasekhar, a data entry operator in the Birth & Deaths section of the GVMC Zone-5 Public Health Department, and Barakala Venkata Ramana, a supervisor — were caught red-handed around 4:30 pm on 7 April.

The complainant, Mandala Bhanu Prakash from Balijipeta mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district, had approached the GVMC for a death certificate for his father, M. Srinivasa Rao, a retired Railway Protection Force head constable who passed away on January 1, 2025, in Marripalem. However, he alleged that the staff demanded a bribe to process the request.

Speaking about the case, ACB DSP B V S Nageswara Rao said that the outsourcing staff insisted on a bribe for issuing the death certificate. To catch them red-handed after being approached by the victim, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the officials while they were accepting the money.

