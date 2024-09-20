Choreographer Jani Master, who has been arrested in a POCSO case, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days when he was produced in the Upparapalli court in Hyderabad on 20 September. He was shifted to the Chanchalguda jail.

Speaking on the court premises, Jani Master’s wife Ayesha alleged that his husband was falsely implicated in the case and the charges of the dancer were baseless. “We will fight it legally,” she said.

“We will file bail petition in the district court,” said the advocate of Jani Master.

The choreographer was arrested in Goa on 19 September following a complaint by a dancer who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Jani Master while she was in his team. She joined the Master’s team in 2017 and was later made an assistant choreographer.

Alleging sexual harassment, the dancer recently quit the team.

The dancer lodged the complaint with Rayadurgam police with Cyberabad Police, who later transferred it to the Narsingi police station, as the complainant belongs to that area. The Narsingi police team launched a search for the absconding choreographer and finally arrested him in Goa.

Meanwhile, the cine industry is split on the issue and the film personalities are expressing divergent views on the case.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu