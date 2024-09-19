Choreographer Jani Master, against whom the POCSO case has been registered in Narsingdi police station, Cyberabad, was arrested in Goa on 19 September. However, it is not yet confirmed officially.

According to reports, the choreographer Jani Master, was arrested under the POCSO act, when he was in a lodge in Goa and is being brought to Hyderabad. He is likely to be produced in Upparapalli court.

The case was registered following a complaint by a dancer with the Rayadurgam police on 15 September. As the dancer belongs to the Narsingi area, the case was transferred to the Narsingi police station.

In the complaint, she alleged that the master sexually assaulted her several times. According to her, she met Jani Master in 2017 and joined his team as an assistant choreographer. “The master sexually assaulted me when I and two others went to Mumbai with him for a movie shooting. He threatened me of facing dire consequences if I revealed it to anyone. Taking advantage of it, he repeated it whenever we went to other cities for shooting,” she alleged in the complaint.

The dancer further alleged that he even beat her up for refusing to ‘oblige’. “Unable to bear his harassment, I quit his team. Since then, he developed a grudge against me and got all my chances in the industry foiled,” she said.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu