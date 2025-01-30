Making the people of Andhra Pradesh proud, the colourfully decorated Etikoppaka toys tableau, which was the cynosure of all eyes at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, got the third prize in the jury category. The prizes were announced by the Central government on 29 January.

Aiming at wide publicity for handicrafts in Andhra Pradesh, the Information and Public Relations Department designed the tableau in tune with the ideas of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Known for unique craftsmanship and cultural significance, the Etikoppaka toys on the tableau showcased Andhra Pradesh rich cultural heritage.

The toys on the tableau included Vinayaka, traditional band toys and artisans making toys, while the rear of the tableau has a large toy representations of Lord Venkateswara, Hanuman and Krishna.

The tableau was accompanied by a dance troupe that explained the significance of the toys.

The Andhra Pradesh government got the Central award for the tableau after 30 years bringing cheer to the people.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu and others hailed the honour for the tableau.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu