Andhra Pradesh garnered special attraction in the 76th Republic Day celebrations parade in New Delhi on 26 January with a display of the fascinating Etikoppaka toys. The tableau of Andhra Pradesh gracefully highlighted the 400 years-old craft hailing from Etikoppaka, a small village on the banks of the Varaha River in the Anakapalli district.

The Etikoppaka toys beautifully showcased Telugu culture through intricate designs, featuring iconic forms like Lord Vinayaka, Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the Bobbili Veena. The tableau also included charming garlands of dolls reflecting the region’s rich heritage.

As the tableau moved forward, the children and artists gracefully swayed and danced to the song, “Bommalamma Bommalu,” to entertain the audience.

The toys, which were shown as a symbol of devotion and culture, were carefully crafted with natural dyes. They stood out due to their smooth curves, vibrant hues, and delicate details.

Since the Prime Minister called for domestic manufacturing, the toys have garnered fame, and it has been increasing daily.

76వ గణతంత్ర వేడుకల్లో ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాతమైన మన ఏటికొప్పాక బొమ్మల శకటం ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ గారితో సహా ప్రముఖులందరిని ఆకట్టుకున్నది. పర్యావరణహితమైన, సహజసిద్ధమైన వనరులతో చేసే మన ఏటికొప్పాక బొమ్మలు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కళాకారుల సృజనాత్మకతకు మారుపేరుగా నిలుస్తున్నాయి. ‘బొమ్మలమ్మ… బొమ్మలు’ అంటూ… pic.twitter.com/YDi5heo9Gv — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 26, 2025

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh tweeted on X to express pride, “During the 76th Republic Day celebrations parade in Kartavya path in Delhi, our world-renowned Etikoppaka Bommalu impressed all the dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Crafted from eco-friendly and natural materials, these iconic toys symbolise the creativity and craftsmanship of our Andhra Pradesh’s artisans.Accomapnied by song ‘Bommalamma… Bommala’, the toys stood out as a special attraction. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone who contributed to this remarkable showcase.”

IT Minister Nara Lokesh also tweeted that, the display of AP’s Etikoppaka toys in the Delhi parade is a matter of pride for the state as they are a symbol of our rich heritage.

Also read- Vizag athlete Jyothi Yarraji shatters national record, clinches gold in France

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.