A zero FIR has been filed in the Raidurgam police station in the limits of Cyberabad against well-known choreographer Jani Master following a complaint by a dancer that she had been sexually assaulted by the dance master.

According to the Raidurgam police, the dancer lodged the complaint two days ago. After registering a case it has been transferred to the Narsingi police station. The case is being investigated.

The dancer, aged 20, in her complaint, has alleged that the ‘master’ sexually assaulted her several times during shootings. The dancer, who has been working with the choreographer for the past several months, further mentioned in the complaint that she has also been assaulted at her residence in Narsingi.

The case has been transferred to the Narsingi police station as she belongs to the area, according to the police. The choreographer has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (causing injuries).

This is not the first time that the choreographer Jani Master has faced allegations. Earlier, a male dancer lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police alleging harassment by the ‘master’.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu