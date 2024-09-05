The Telugu Desam Party has suspended its MLA Aadimulam, representing the Satyavedu constituency in Tirupati district, in the wake of a sexual assault charge against him. Taking a serious view of the charges, the TDP high command has asked him give a clarification on it immediately.

Telugu Desam Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued orders on 5 September suspending the MLA from the party.

According to reports, a Mahila worker of TDP said she had worked for the victory of Aadimulam in the May elections. “During the campaign, he took my contact number and called me up several times. On 6 July, the MLA asked me to come to a room in Tirupati and ‘sexually assaulted’ me. He had threatened to kill me if I didn’t meet him again. When I told it to my husband, he gave me a pen camera and I recorded what happened when I met him again on 10 August” she alleged.

The ‘sexual assault’ video went viral on social media making the TDP seek clarification from the MLA.

However, MLA Aadimulam denied the sexual assault charge made by the woman ruling out any connection with her. “As she is a party worker, I used to talk to her during meetings,” he clarified. The MLA challenged her to prove the charge.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu