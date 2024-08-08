On behalf of the TDP, WHIP GM Harish Balayogi welcomed the NDA government’s initiative to bring reforms to the Waqf Board Bill. In a significant development, he delivered a compelling speech today advocating for crucial reforms in the Waqf Board for the benefit of Muslim minorities. Addressing the Parliament, he underscored the necessity for streamlining processes and establishing robust procedures to better serve the community.

Harish Balayogi acknowledged the apprehensions and misinformation circulating within the community regarding the proposed Waqf Board Bill. He emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns comprehensively before moving forward with the legislation. In light of this, he earnestly requested the NDA government to refer the bill to a joint parliamentary committee for extensive consultations and deliberations.

Harish Balayogi’s persuasive appeal and dedication to minority rights led to a positive response from the Minister for Minority Affairs, who agreed to send the bill to the joint parliamentary committee for thorough discussions. Following this, Balayogi thanked the minister for referring the bill to the joint parliamentary committee, expressing his gratitude for the inclusive approach.

This move is being hailed as a significant victory for the Muslim community, achieved under the leadership of TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The referral of the bill to the joint parliamentary committee underscores the commitment of the TDP to safeguard the interests of all communities and ensure that their voices are heard in the legislative process.

The TDP’s unwavering commitment to promoting inclusive governance and addressing the needs and concerns of all minority communities in India is evident in this latest development. The party remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering harmony and progress for all citizens.

