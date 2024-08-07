Achieving a win, the TDP-led alliance made a clean sweep in the GVMC standing committee elections held on 7 August by bagging all the 10 panels.

Leaders of the alliance celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets among themselves immediately after the result was out.

Speaking on the occasion, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, MLA of Jana Sena, said the alliance would wrest the Mayor seat also from the YSRCP. He also exuded confidence that the alliance candidate would win the local body’s MLA seat too, for which election would be on 30 August. He thanked all those who played a key role in the victory of the alliance candidates.

TDP leaders Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Gandi Babji also took part in the celebrations following their party’s win at the GVMC standing committee elections.

Later, winners in the elections were felicitated by the alliance leaders.

As many as 96 corporators out of 98 exercised their franchise.

While CPI(M) corporator kept away from the election, one post is vacant following the resignation of Vamsikrishna Srinivas who was elected to the Assembly later.

Alleging irregularities in the poll process, corporators of the YSRCP staged a sit-in at the GVMC office. The agitating corporators said they would move the court seeking justice.

