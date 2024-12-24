Actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested and later released on interim bail in connection with the case of the death of a woman in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad recently, was interrogated by the Chikkadpally police on 24 December.

The actor, who was summoned by the police for questioning, attended the Chikkadapally police station at 11:00 am. He was grilled for over three and half hours on the stampede incident and his statement was recorded. The police asked him to be available whenever called for questioning again. The actor was interrogated by DCP, ACP and CI.

Allu Arjun reached the police station accompanied by his father Allu Aravind, father-in-law Chandrasekhar and his advocate.

Police forces were deployed in big numbers at the residence of Allu Arjun and the Chikkadpally police station. Steps were taken to prevent the presence of the fans of Allu Arjun in the surrounding areas of the two places.

Meanwhile, one more person was arrested in connection with the stampede case as Antony, one of the bouncers of Allu Arjun, was taken into custody.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu