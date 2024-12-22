Activists of Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) stormed and attacked the house of Allu Arjun in Hyderabad on 22 December, urging the hero to come to the rescue of the family of Revathi, who died in a stampede at Sandhya theatre where a premier show of Pushpa 2: The Rule was screened on 4 December night. While the woman died on the spot, his son is battling for life in a hospital.

The JAC activists made a forced entry into the house of the actor and damaged flower pots on the campus.

Later, they staged a sit-in in front of the house and raised slogans against the hero.

Within hours of the incident, the police arrested six persons in connection the attack on the house.

It is learnt that none of the family members were in the house when the incident occurred. Tense situation prevailed at the actor’s residence following the attack. Heavy police forces were deployed in the area.

The father-in-law of Allu Arjun, Chandrasekhar Reddy, following information about the house being attacked, rushed to the place and enquired about the incident.

In a related development, the effigy of the actor was burnt by Congress activists led by former Deputy Mayor Fasiuddin in Hyderabad protesting against his remarks. He alleged that Allu Arjun was reading the script prepared by former Minister and BRS leader KTR.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Telangana lashed out at Allu Arjun for his remarks made indirectly against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at a media conference on 21 December.

Decaying the remarks of Allu Arjun, Congress leaders Kiran Kumar Reddy, Venkat and Srinivas said:”The hero is acting in real life also.”

