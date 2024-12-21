District Collector M N Harendra Prasad has said that all the officials concerned should work in tandem for success of the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy, slated for 4 January at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

The Collector, who made a ground-level visit along with the naval officials and the Commissioners of GVMC and VMRDA on 21 December, enquired the naval personnel about the operations being planned. The operations include fireworks, laser show and drone show.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to focus more on security measures as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan would attend the demonstration by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam. He said LED screens should be put up all over to enable the crowd to watch the show.

Harendra Prasad also discussed with the officials the measures being taken for the parking of vehicles of VIPs and the common people.

The Collector, along with GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan, naval officials and others, visited RK Beach and its surrounding areas.

It may be recalled here that the Indian Navy, which usually holds the Navy Day every year in Visakhapatnam, conducted it in Puri of Odisha State this year.

As the Vizagites missed the grand show, the Indian Navy has decided to hold operational demonstration on 4 January.

