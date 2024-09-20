In anticipation of increased passenger traffic during the festive season, special trains have been scheduled between Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and Araku. The Waltair Division of Indian Railways has announced the operation of special express trains to accommodate the surge in travelers heading to the popular hill station.

Visakhapatnam-Araku Special Express

Train number 08525, the Visakhapatnam-Araku Special Express, will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8:30 am daily from October 5 to October 15, 2024, reaching Araku at 11:30 am. The train will make a total of 11 trips during this period.

In the return direction, train number 08526, the Araku-Visakhapatnam Special Express, will leave Araku at 2:00 pm and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6:00 pm, operating for the same duration and number of trips.

Stoppages and Composition

The special trains will halt at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, and Borra Guhalu stations between Vizag and Araku. The train composition includes: 1 AC 2-tier coach, 1 AC 3-tier coach, 10 Sleeper class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches, 2 Second Class-cum-luggage Break Vans equipped for Divyangjan passengers.

Vizag-Shalimar Special Trains

In a parallel effort to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for passengers, the Waltair Division is also introducing 18 special train services between Vizag and Shalimar, featuring modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Vizag-Shalimar Special Express

Train number 08508 will operate from Vizag to Shalimar starting October 1, 2024, departing Visakhapatnam at 11:20 am and arriving at Shalimar at 3:00 am the next day. In the return direction, train number 08507 will run from Shalimar to Visakhapatnam, departing at 5:00 am and reaching Vizag at 8:50 pm, commencing operations from October 2, 2024.

Composition Details

The Vizag-Shalimar Special Express will comprise: 1 AC 2-tier coach, 3 AC 3-tier coaches, 9 Sleeper coaches, 4 General coaches, 1 LSLRD coach, 1 Power car.

With a total of 19 LHB coaches, the train is equipped to offer a more secure and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Passengers are advised to book their tickets in advance to secure a seat on these special trains from Visakhapatnam during the festive season.

