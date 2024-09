Several trains originating from Visakhapatnam will be diverted or rescheduled from 22 September to 70 October 2024. This is due to pre-non-interlocking (NI) and NI works that are being undertaken to commission Quadruple Lines between Warangal and Hasanparthi Road in the Vijayawada-Kazipet-Balharshah (BZA-KZJ-BPQ) section of the South Central Railway. The following trains will be affected:

Train Diversions

The following trains will follow diverted routes, skipping multiple stations during this period:

20805 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi Andhra Pradesh SF Express Diverted Route : Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur

: Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur Skipped Stops : Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur

: Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur Dates: 22nd September 2024 to 6th October 2024 20806 New Delhi – Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh SF Express Diverted Route : Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram

: Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram Skipped Stops : Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada

: Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada Dates: 22nd September 2024 to 6th October 2024 20803 Visakhapatnam – Gandhidham SF Express Diverted Route : Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur – Wardha

: Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur – Wardha Skipped Stops : Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur

: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur Dates: 26th September 2024 & 3rd October 2024 20804 Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam SF Express Diverted Route : Wardha – Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram

: Wardha – Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram Skipped Stops : Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada

: Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaz Nagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada Dates: 29th September 2024 & 6th October 2024 12803 Visakhapatnam – H Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi SF Express Diverted Route : Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur

: Vizianagaram – Rayagada – Raipur – Nagpur Skipped Stops : Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah

: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah Dates: 23rd, 27th, 30th September 2024 & 4th October 2024 12804 H Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanthi SF Express Diverted Route : Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram

: Nagpur – Raipur – Rayagada – Vizianagaram Skipped Stops : Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada

: Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada Dates: 25th, 29th September 2024 & 2nd, 6th October 2024 18519 Visakhapatnam – Mumbai LTT Express Diverted Route : Vijayawada – Guntur – Pagidipalli – Secunderabad

: Vijayawada – Guntur – Pagidipalli – Secunderabad Skipped Stops : Kazipet

: Kazipet Dates: 24th September 2024 to 2nd October 2024 18520 Mumbai LTT – Visakhapatnam Express Diverted Route : Secunderabad – Pagidipalli – Guntur – Vijayawada

: Secunderabad – Pagidipalli – Guntur – Vijayawada Skipped Stops : Kazipet

: Kazipet Dates: 24th September 2024 to 2nd October 2024 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express Diverted Route : Vijayawada – Guntur – Pagidipalli – Secunderabad

: Vijayawada – Guntur – Pagidipalli – Secunderabad Skipped Stops : Khammam, Warangal

: Khammam, Warangal Date: 7th October 2024 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Diverted Route : Secunderabad – Pagidipalli – Guntur – Vijayawada

: Secunderabad – Pagidipalli – Guntur – Vijayawada Skipped Stops : Khammam, Warangal

: Khammam, Warangal Date: 29th September 2024

Train Rescheduling

In addition to diversions, some trains will be rescheduled:

20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will be delayed by 70 minutes at Secunderabad on 24th September 2024.

will be delayed by 70 minutes at Secunderabad on 24th September 2024. 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will be delayed by 120 minutes at Visakhapatnam on 27th September 2024.

Passenger Advisory

Passengers are advised to check the revised schedules of the diverted and rescheduled Visakhapatnam-originating trains and make alternate travel arrangements if necessary. The South Central Railway has stated that these changes are essential to facilitate the completion of the Quadruple Line project, which aims to enhance rail connectivity and reduce congestion in the region.

