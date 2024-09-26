Ahead of World Tourism Day 2024, a heritage walk was organised by the district tourism council in Visakhapatnam on 26 September.

Highlighting the importance and significance of the historic places and ancient structures in Visakhapatnam, the walk, which started at Town Hall, passed through different parts of the city.

Displaying posters, tourism personnel led the walk. They explained to the participants the significance of the ancient structures and other tourist places in the Visakhapatnam district. Information related to the importance of the historic places should be passed on to the future enervations, they said.

The tourism officials called upon the people to take an active part in various programmes being organised on 27 September to mark World Tourism Day 2024 in the district.

Stating that competitions were planned for students with a theme ‘Tourism-peace’, they called for an active participation of children and youth in the contests. Meanwhile, the district administration gears up to celebrate World Tourism Day in Visakhapatnam by organising a slew of programmes on the day.

