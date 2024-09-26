The district administration is gearing up to celebrate World Tourism Day in Visakhapatnam on a big scale on 27 September. It has been decided to organise various programmes, with the theme ‘tourism-peace’, to mark the occasion.

The day will begin with a tourism walk on Beach Road at 6 am. It will be held from the Viswapriya function hall to the Victory at Sea Memorial. Directing the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements, District Collector M N Harendra Prasad has called upon the people to participate in the walk and make it a big success.

After the walk, competitions will be held for students from 9 am to 12 noon in essay-writing, art and painting. Prizes will be given to winners in the competitions.

In the evening, cultural events with the participation of artists and students will be organised at the VUDA Children’s Arena. At the end of World Tourism Day, the District Collector will unveil plans related to tourism in Visakhapatnam.

5D theatre in Manyam district

A 5D theatre will be opened at Sithampeta NTR Adventure Park in Manyam district on 27 September to mark World Tourism Day. According to District Collector A Shyam Prasad, Odali Viewpoint will also be inaugurated in Sithampeta Mandal.

He has directed the officials to initiate measures for setting up food courts and other stalls in the area to attract tourists. The Collector has also suggested putting up signboards on the way to Adili viewpoint for the tourists who wish to visit the area.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu