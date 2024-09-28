Life in and around Vizag has been eventful lately. From the Tirupati Laddu row to the Steel Plant privatisation issue – the headlines have hit us fast and hard. But hey, life’s a lot easier to handle when you throw in a little laughter, right? As the great Charlie Chaplin said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” So, to bring you your daily dose of laughter – here are some memes summing up life in Visakhapatnam lately.

Vizagites are seriously craving their Vitamin D(evara)

Devara fever is real, folks! Jr NTR’s much-anticipated movie has hit theatres, but let’s be honest—the anticipation started a week ago. Vizagites have had just one thing on their minds: “When are ticket bookings opening?!”

When the bookings did finally open, the luckiest ones snagged those coveted 1:00 am and FDFS (First Day First Show) tickets, leaving the rest with FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out).

Vizag weather and its commitment issues!



Monsoon is never fully monsoon in Vizag – it’s more like a remix of the summer. This year’s rainy season has been the same, with stretches of scorching sun being interrupted by random rain showers. The biggest betrayal, however, is the weather forecast that predicts rain only for it to… not.

Lulled into a false sense of security, we leave the house confidently without an umbrella, only to end up like this:



Helmets – Our New Best Friends



Things have gotten real on the road safety front. The police have upped their game, and now they’re not just asking for fines—no helmet means your license takes a 3-month vacation.

Has this made Vizagites more safety-conscious? Who knows, but there’s definitely more helmet-talk these days. And honestly, better safe than sorry. After all, no one wants to be the guy explaining to friends that they can’t drive for three months because they forgot their helmet on a snack run.

City of Destiny or City of Hubs?



Welcome to the latest episode of “What’s Vizag Turning Into Next?”

With IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s visit, the talk around Vizag’s future was revived. Those dreaming of the city’s development would be ecstatic to know that it is envisioned to be an AI Hub and International Data Centre. At this point, Vizag’s resume is looking pretty impressive—AI Hub, Sports Hub, IT Hub, Financial Hub, and more.