On 29 September 2024, City Task Force (CTF) personnel, in coordination with local police, conducted a raid at a pan shop, under the jurisdiction of II Town Police Station. During the operation, authorities seized 133 ganja-laced chocolates, weighing around 660 grams. The ganja chocolates were being sold by the pan shop across from Kranti Theatres in Visakhapatnam, and the shop owner, Manoj Kumar, was arrested.

Sub-Inspector M Bharat stated that samples of the seized chocolates were sent for testing, which confirmed the presence of ganja. He further revealed that Manoj Kumar had been running the shop for seven years and had been selling these ganja-laced chocolates for the past two years.

According to the SI, the chocolates were round, liquid-filled, and discreetly packed to avoid arousing suspicion. The accused claimed he sourced the chocolates from Bihar, purchasing each for Rs 1 and reselling them in the city for Rs 25 to Rs 30.

In response to the selling of ganja-infused chocolates, the Visakhapatnam City Police have intensified their scrutiny of pan shops and other establishments to prevent similar illegal activities. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Manoj Kumar by the II Town police.

On the other hand, the 100-day ganja action plan has been ongoing in Visakhapatnam, with the police taking measures to curb the transport of Ganja in Vizag.

