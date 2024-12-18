Bigg Boss Telugu 8, the biggest Telugu reality game show ended on Sunday, 15th December. With the curtain closed on it, here is a compiled list of five other reality TV shows on OTT that you can watch to cure your Bigg Boss withdrawals:

1. Khatron Ki Khiladi

Adding a twist to the regular reality show concept, Khatron Ki Khiladi is a stunt game show that tests the contestants’ endurance, problem-solving skills, and intense mental and physical strengths. The audience loves this show for its thrilling content and nail-biting experience.

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

2. Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is an Indian Hindi-English business reality television show. The show revolves around entrepreneurs who showcase their businesses to get funding from a panel of investors called ‘Sharks’.

This show is perfect for young entrepreneurs and business-minded individuals who have a roadmap for their ideas. Shark Tank India has three seasons, with a new season confirmed to air on January 6th, 2025.

Streaming on: SonyLiv

3. Indian Matchmaking

This drama reality show features Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who helps clients find their “happily ever after across” with potential partners across the globe. However, the job is not easy, as Sima’s clients have a long list of demands for their ideal significant other. Will Sima see to it that the couples get together in the end? Watch to find out.

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This lifestyle and humorous reality show showcases the busy lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh as they navigate their families, businesses, and friendships. The series has three seasons and features famous Bollywood celebrity cameos, extravagant locations, and fierce drama.

Streaming on: Netflix



5. Ishmart Jodi

A popular Telugu romantic reality show, Ishmart Jodi, is now streaming with a new season! Ishmart Jodi, hosted by Ohmkar, has married couples as contestants, who engage in playful and entertaining tasks together.

The ultimate test is to find the smartest and most talented couple, who will bag the title and prize money. The third season is set to air on December 21st, with some popular couples as contestants.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

These reality TV shows, available on OTT platforms, will surely entertain and keep you glued to your screen. Do comment and tell us what you think!

