In the mood to binge-watch something fresh this weekend? We’ve got your back! From captivating documentaries to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, here’s a roundup of 9 exciting new releases hitting your favorite OTT platforms this week. Take your pick and get started!

1. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

Get ready to laugh out loud as Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng delivers a sharp, witty stand-up special. From hilarious takes on fertility treatments to men’s self-help tips, this one’s sure to leave you in splits.

Why You Should Watch:

If you love comedy with a sharp edge, Ronny Chieng’s stand-up special is a must-watch.

Release date: December 17

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Julia’s Stepping Stones

Step into the life of Oscar-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert with this inspiring documentary. This film documents her journey as she navigates personal and societal forces to create a legacy of meaningful storytelling.

Why You Should Watch:

If you’re a fan of storytelling and want to see how personal experiences shape artistic vision, this one’s for you.

Release date: December 17

Streaming on: Netflix

3. Girls Will Be Girls

Set in the stunning Himalayan landscape, this coming-of-age drama unpacks the turbulent life of 16-year-old Mira as she explores her identity and infatuation with a mysterious newcomer, all under the watchful gaze of her widower mother. Girls will be Girls is a soulful tale of self-discovery you don’t want to miss.

Why You Should Watch:

With themes of identity, sexuality, and societal pressures, it’s an emotionally powerful watch that’s both relatable and moving.

Release date: December 18

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Beast Games

Hosted by none other than the famous YouTuber MrBeast, this reality show promises thrill and drama like never before!

Watch as over 1,000 contestants compete for the jaw-dropping $5 million prize in mind-bending challenges. If you enjoy realty shows, this is one of the best new OTT releases to indulge in this week.

Why You Should Watch:

If you’ve ever wondered how far you’d go to win a massive cash prize, this is perfect for you. With great drama and challenges, this series will keep you glued to the screen from start to finish.

Release date: December 19

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Secret Lives of Animals

Take a mesmerizing journey into the animal kingdom with this 10-episode documentary narrated by Hugh Bonneville. Witness the survival strategies of 77 species, captured across 24 countries. Nature like you’ve never seen before!

Why You Should Watch:

Nature lovers and curious minds will be captivated by this stunning 10-episode documentary.

Release date: December 18

Streaming on: Apple TV+

6. Ferry 2

Ferry Bouman thought he could leave his past of drugs behind, but trouble has a way of finding him. A gripping follow-up to the crime thriller, this one’s for fans of dark, intense storytelling.

Why You Should Watch:

If you’re into gritty crime dramas, Ferry 2 is a thrilling movie that is dark and intense.

Release date: December 20

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Peek into the controversial life of Hirdesh Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, in this eye-opening documentary. From his meteoric rise in Indian hip-hop to his battle with bipolar disorder, this film documents the man behind the beats.

Why You Should Watch:

For those curious about the life behind the music, this documentary dives deep into the controversial rise of Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Release date: December 20

Streaming on: Netflix

8. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the iconic Harry Potter saga, is directed by David Yates. The film follows Professor Albus Dumbledore as he forms a team of talented wizards to prevent the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing political power.

Why You Should Watch:

Fans of the Harry Potter universe will find plenty to love in this third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series. It’s one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week.

Release date: December 20

Streaming on: JioCinema

9. SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is an original animated film set in the SPY x FAMILY universe. Loid Forger, also known as the elite spy “Twilight,” faces the risk of being reassigned from his critical mission, Operation Strix, unless he assists his adoptive daughter, Anya, in winning a cooking competition at Eden Academy.

Why You Should Watch:

This film adds a whole new layer to the SPY x FAMILY universe. It’s the perfect pick for anyone looking for a fun animated feature.

Release date: December 21

Streaming on: Netflix

No matter your mood, the lineup of new OTT releases this week has something to keep you hooked. So, which one’s making it to your watchlist first?

