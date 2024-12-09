Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fifteenth week of airing and is drawing to a close this season. The voting polls are active, and the audience will now vote to have their favourite contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 avoid elimination, lift the trophy and win the title.

Vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialing the numbers given below:

Avinash: 7997983715

Nikhil: 7997983707

Gautam: 7997983717

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Highlights:

The weekend episodes have delivered limitless entertainment, drama, and twists. The host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, corrected the housemate’s behavior and gameplay.

The double elimination threw the housemates off balance. The double elimination was expected, but the evicted contestants were unexpected. Here are the main highlights from the episodes:

1. Safe Play?

During the Saturday episode, Nagarjuna pointed out that Prerana played safe during the Rangu Paduddi Challenge by declaring a tie in the first round. The host also called out Nabeel’s hurried gameplay along with a video.

The housemates were reprimanded for their actions in the nominations and their gameplay.

2. Fun Games:

Weekend episodes were filled with fun games. The housemates entertained the audience with their hilarious dance performances and comedy timings. They competed fiercely, rejuvenating their energies for the final weeks.

3.The Finalists:

Instead of saving the housemates from the nominations, they were declared finalists this week. Nikhil was the second finalist followed by Gautam as the third finalist, Prerana as the fourth finalist, and Nabeel as the fifth finalist for the season.

With this, the Top Five for this season are Avinash, Nikhil, Gautam, Prerana and Nabeel.

4. Double Elimination:

Rohini and Vishnupriya were evicted from the show. While the fans speculated about the double elimination, they did not expect Vishnupriya to get eliminated.

Rohini was predicted to be eliminated, as this was her first time in nominations. Rohini took the elimination sportively and advised her friends to give their best in the upcoming final week.

Vishnupriya enjoyed watching her journey spoke with the housemates and wished them the best for the final week.

Promos:

The promo offers a glimpse into today’s episode Nuvvunte Naa Jathagaa and Illu Illalu Pillalu serial cast, a part of the Star Maa Parivar, visited the house to conduct fun tasks with the housemates to increase the winner’s prize money. The promo promises entertainment and fun for the audience.

Where to Watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 10 pm.

