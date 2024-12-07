Looking for new releases on your favourite OTT platforms this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of ten fresh new movies this week including exciting dramas, documentaries and thrillers that will keep you entertained all weekend.

1. Longing – JioCinema

When 60-year-old Daniel discovers that he unknowingly fathered a child decades ago, only to find out his son recently passed away, he goes on a journey to piece together his son’s life through those who knew him.

Why You Should Watch: A heartfelt tale led by Richard Gere, Longing is a moving exploration of family, regret, and redemption. Adapted from the acclaimed Israeli film, this one promises an emotional rollercoaster.

2. Biggest Heist Ever – Netflix

Dubbed the “Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde,” this documentary dives deep into the bizarre true story of Dutch and Razzlekhan, the duo behind the most audacious cryptocurrency heist in history.

Why You Should Watch: Directed by Chris Smith (Fyre, Bad Vegan), this gripping documentary uncovers the scandalous Bitfinex hack while raising questions about cybercrime and national security.

3. Jigra

A young woman risks everything as she undertakes a perilous mission to rescue her younger brother imprisoned in a foreign country. A success in theatres, this is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week.

Why You Should Watch: With intense action and raw emotions, Jigra is a gripping tale of sacrifice, courage, and familial love.

4. Jack in Time for Christmas – Amazon Prime Video

Stranded on the other side of the world, Jack Whitehall enlists the help of celebrity friends like Jimmy Fallon, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Bublé in a hilarious, heartwarming quest to make it home for Christmas.

Why You Should Watch: Packed with star-studded cameos and festive humour, this globetrotting adventure will get you in the holiday spirit.

5. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – Netflix

What starts as the recording of a private wedding night turns into a chaotic chase when the CD is stolen, leading to panic and mayhem.

Why You Should Watch: This quirky comedy serves up laughter and chaos in equal measure. Expect twists, turns, and a laugh-out-loud plot.

6. Mary – Netflix

A breathtaking retelling of the Nativity story through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age epic depicts her journey from an outcast to the mother of a revolutionary figure.

Why You Should Watch: Directed by DJ Caruso, this visually stunning drama reimagines the timeless story with fresh perspectives and emotional depth.

7. Agni – Amazon Prime Video

As Mumbai faces a series of mysterious fires, a fireman and a cop must set aside their differences to unravel a deadly conspiracy threatening the city.

Why You Should Watch: Packed with nail-biting suspense and explosive action, Agni is a thrilling ride that showcases the unbreakable spirit of Mumbai’s heroes.

8. Fly Me to the Moon – Apple TV+

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum bring charisma to this quirky drama about a marketing guru tasked with salvaging NASA’s image during the Apollo 11 mission—while planning a fake moon landing as a backup!

Why You Should Watch: Combining history, comedy, and romance, this offbeat take on the space race is sure to leave you starry-eyed.

9. Heartbreak Motel – Netflix

Behind the glamour of fame, Ava Alessandra hides a tumultuous past. When her toxic relationship drives her to anonymity, she starts over as a cleaner at a quiet seaside motel.

Why You Should Watch: Adapted from a bestseller, this gripping drama explores identity, love, and self-discovery, with a stellar performance by Laura Basuki.

10. The Only Girl in the Orchestra – Netflix

This short documentary celebrates Orin O’Brien, the trailblazing double bassist who became the first woman in the New York Philharmonic.

Why You Should Watch: Directed by her niece Molly O’Brien, this heartfelt film offers an inspiring glimpse into a groundbreaking career that redefined music history.

From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to feel-good dramas, this list of new OTT releases this week is brimming with options for every kind of viewer. Which one will you stream first? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.