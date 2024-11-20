Telugu films always have a special bond with rural life. The captivating charm of these villages and the innocence of the people living there, make the Telugu films more heartfelt and fascinating. Set in picturesque countryside, they delve into the challenges, relationships and timeless values that define these communities. On that note, watch these Telugu films on OTT that transport you to the soul of village life.

1. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Two unemployed brothers from a small village. While they navigate their paths towards stability, their different personalities lead to conflicts and self-discovery.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

2. Cinemabandi

One day an auto-driver finds an expensive camera left in his auto. He initially tries to sell it; however, he changes his mind after watching a TV program about making low-budget films.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Rangasthalam

Two brothers, Chitti Babu and Kumar Babu, from a village named Rangasthalam, decide to go against the dreaded corrupted local government.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

4. Avakai Biriyani

Akabar, a Muslim auto driver, falls in love with a Brahmin girl. As they try to fulfil their dreams together, the girl’s father and society become a villain in their love story.

OTT Platform: Youtube

5. Balagam

Set in Telangana, Balagam tells the tale of the aftermath of family and relationships after the jovial patriarch of the family, Komarayya, passes away unexpectedly.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Mallesham

Chintakindi Mallesham, a school dropout goes on to revolutionise the weaving industry by creating Asu machine.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Chandamama

In a tale of love, misunderstandings, and family bonds, Mahalakshmi must navigate her feelings for her true love while dealing with her father’s wishes.

OTT Platform: Youtube

8. Colour Photo

Kannayya and Deepti are two engineering students from Andhra Pradesh who fall for each other. However, Deepti’s racist brother tries to separate this couple by hook or crook.

OTT Platform: Ahaa

9. Midhunam

Appadasu, a retired teacher lives in a village with his wife Buchchi. While their children live abroad the old couple live a blissful life without any loneliness.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

10. Murari

As the chemistry between a Zamindari family heir Murari, and a city-bred girl Vasu, they have to face the anguish of a cursed fate.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

11. Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru

Raju, a young man, falls in love with Rani but struggles to express his feelings. Seeing his dilemma, Raju’s friends step in to help him win her over.

OTT Platform: Ahaa

With values, beliefs and deep emotional connections, these Telugu films on OTT offer many facets of village life. Let us know what are your favourite Telugu movies that capture the essence of rural living.

