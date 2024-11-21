The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet at its meeting held in Amaravati on 20 November approved the proposal to grant industry status for the tourism projects in the State. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The granting of industry status to tourism would attract more investments besides generating employment in Andhra Pradesh. The proposal was made by the Chief Minister following appeals from various organisations like FAPCCI and AP Chambers of Commerce in September.

The Cabinet also approved the new sports policy. The policy has been designed with a view to establish Andhra Pradesh a leading sports hub with focus on tapping talent and building a supportive sports ecosystem.

It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting to rename the Anti-Narcotics Task Force as the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group.

The other approvals made at the meeting include merger of AP Towers Limited with AP State Fibre Net and amendment to the Act with regard to moving of no-confidence motion against the Chairpersons of local bodies. The amendment made reducing the period from four years to two years.

The Cabinet also ratified the investment proposals worth Rs 85,000 crore which have been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other Ministers attended the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu