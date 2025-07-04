The charming landscapes of Andhra Pradesh are frequently depicted in Telugu cinema thanks to its atmospheric film locations. While locations like Araku, Visakhapatnam, Maredumilli are well-known film shooting spots that receive attention for their beauty, some cinema landmarks are actually located within quiet and less-known villages of the state. Here are some of those villages in Andhra Pradesh that have been seen onscreen thanks to popular movies being filmed here. You can even add these to your travel itinerary for your next getaway!

Pedapatnam – Colour Photo

The 2020 critically acclaimed film Colour Photo used the stunning coastal landscape of Pedapatnam to evoke emotion and nostalgia. The quietly captivating beach shown in the movie becomes a recurring meeting point for the protagonists Suhas and Chandini, and it also plays a key role in the film’s poignant climax.

Pedapatnam isn’t just limited to a picturesque shoreline; the journey to reach this village is equally captivating. The route winds through green fields and expansive mangrove forests. For those interested in offbeat coastal experiences, Pedapatnam is a hidden gem.

Kodurupadu – Lal Singh Chaddha

Kodurupadu has quietly become a magnet for filmmakers seeking a rustic, emotionally resonant setting. Notably, this village featured in the Bollywood film Lal Singh Chaddha as well as the Telugu hits Shatamanam Bhavati starring Sharwanand and Srinivasa Kalyanam with Nithin. These films captured the charm of rural Andhra and celebrated familial values, earning commercial success and critical praise.

Gudala – Ashta Chamma

Set within a traditional “Manduva Logili” home, Ashta Chamma (2009) was filmed in Gudala/Immidivarappadu village. The ancestral home located here where most of the movie’s action unfolds is owned by Polisetti Bhaskara Rao and has stood for over a hundred years. The house not only became a character in itself but also brought attention to Telugu architectural styles that are slowly vanishing.

Relangi – Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC)

The emotional heart of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu lies in the village of Relangi, home to the character Relangi Mavayya, played by Prakash Raj. Directed by Srikanth Addala, this family drama revolves around Mavayya’s two sons and their clashing ideologies. The village setting provides a warm, grounded backdrop that strengthens the film’s emphasis on relationships and values over material wealth.

A whopping 85% of the movie was shot in Relangi, making it not just a location but a living part of the narrative. The peaceful lanes, modest homes, and rural lifestyle highlighted in the film resonate deeply with viewers, adding authenticity to the storyline.

Rampachodavaram – Pushpa: The Rise

Parts of Allu Arjun’s action-packed Pushpa: The Rise was shot in the remote town of Rampachodavaram. Nestled near Maredumilli in the Godavari district, this area is known for its unspoiled landscapes, including pristine streams, dense forests, and stunning waterfalls.

The film’s team, led by director Sukumar, shot here for nearly a month to capture the raw, forest-dwelling aesthetic essential to the story. Interestingly, the Pushpa shooting spot is now marked on Google Maps, drawing curious fans and tourists to this once-obscure corner of Andhra Pradesh. It is a red sandalwood forest with a gently flowing stream.

Atreyapuram – RX 100

Released seven years ago, RX 100 turned into a cult classic thanks to its raw storytelling and gripping emotional core. Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput, the film became a standout movie without banking on big-name stars.

Atreyapuram and surrounding regions like Ravulapalem and Palakollu played a key role in shaping the film’s aesthetic. Known for their rural authenticity and unpolished charm, these areas provided the perfect setting for the intense love story. The film’s unforgettable song Pillaa Raa added to its emotional impact, and the regional setting enhanced the story’s realism.

While sprawling film studios and exotic international locations continue to lure filmmakers, there’s an unmatched charm in the simplicity and authenticity of these rural villages in Andhra Pradesh where popular movies were filmed.

For cinephiles and travelers alike, visiting these spots is a way to experience the magic of cinema where it was made – on sunlit beaches, in ancestral homes, along forest trails, and within communities that welcomed stories into their fold.

