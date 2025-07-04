Friday is upon us, bringing with it the weekend and two days of euphoric freedom. As the rains continue to keep us indoors, what better way to spend these free hours than with a good movie or show? OTT platforms are delivering great content consistently, and it’d be a shame to miss gems worth watching. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of new underrated and popular releases on OTT this week that can’t be missed. Check them out:

The Underdogs

1. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

If you’re a fan of high-octane biopics, this one’s for you. Featuring Oscar® winner Mira Sorvino and written by the Academy Award-winning writer of Crash, this film tells the story of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the visionary behind the iconic car brand.

Set against the backdrop of an intense rivalry with Enzo Ferrari, the film follows Ferruccio’s mad dash to prepare a groundbreaking new vehicle for the upcoming Geneva Grand Prix. It’s a race not just of speed, but of legacy.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

2. AIR – All India Rankers

Three misfit students in a pressure-cooker college system fight not just for grades but for their sense of identity. As the oppressive academic environment pushes them to the brink, rebellion brews. Do they conform to expectations or challenge the system? This coming-of-age drama holds a mirror to India’s education culture.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

3. In The Lost Lands

A queen sends the mysterious sorceress Gray Alys into the ghost-infested Lost Lands in search of a hidden magical power. With a roguish drifter named Boyce by her side, Gray must battle supernatural forces and her own inner demons.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

4. Shark Whisperer

This documentary follows Ocean Ramsey, a fearless marine conservationist and social media activist, as she swims alongside some of the ocean’s most feared predators: sharks. Beyond the adrenaline, it’s a passionate plea for ocean protection and shark conservation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Madras Matinee

An aging science fiction writer is challenged to explore real life in his writing. When his caretaker nudges him to write about the “common man,” he begins penning the story of Kannan, a humble tuk-tuk driver. = What unfolds is a touching, layered tale that reminds us the most ordinary lives often hold the deepest stories. If you’re a fan of simple yet profound tales, this is one of the new OTT releases this week that you must put on your watchlist. OTT Platform: Sun NXT

The Big Names

1. Ironheart

Spinning out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel’s new series follows Riri Williams, a teenage tech genius with her own Iron Man-style suit. But when she returns home to Chicago, she faces a new adversary: the mysterious and magical Parker Robbins aka The Hood. Can technology stand up to sorcery? An exciting next step in the MCU.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Thug Life

Kamal Haasan teams up with Mani Ratnam for this gritty crime saga. The film centers on Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a notorious gang leader who adopts a boy named Amaran during a fierce gang war.

Years later, a betrayal leaves Sakthivel near death—and his hunt for truth begins. Did the boy he once saved become the man who betrayed him?

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Heads of State

The Prime Minister of the UK and the President of the USA are in the crosshairs of a dangerous global conspiracy. With their nations at stake, they must work together to outwit their enemies. OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Uppu Kappurambu

In the quirky village of Chitti Jayapuram, Apoorva—a reluctant young woman—is forced to take over her late father’s role as village head. Meanwhile, graveyard caretaker Chinna is scrambling to find a place to bury his dying mother. What follows is an oddly heartwarming tale about death, tradition, and small-town absurdity. For Tollywood fans, this is one of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Kalidhar Lapata

Amitabh Bachchan delivers a stirring performance as Kaalidhar, an elderly man devastated after learning that his family plans to abandon him. On the run and broken, his life takes a turn when he meets Ballu, a spirited young orphan. Their friendship slowly becomes Kaalidhar’s reason to live again.

OTT Platform: Zee5

6. The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Based on the book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassins, this gripping web series chronicles the tense, high-stakes 90-day manhunt that followed the 1991 assassination of former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi. A detailed look into one of India’s most important investigations.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

7. The Sandman: Season 2 – Volume 1

Neil Gaiman’s cosmic world returns. After over a century in captivity, Dream is rebuilding his kingdom of the Dreaming, but the past isn’t done with him. Season 2 delves into new realms, personal hauntings, and challenges that test even a cosmic being. Expect rich mythology, stunning visuals, and surreal storytelling.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Companion

In this American sci-fi thriller, a group of friends head out to a remote cabin for a relaxing getaway. But things go haywire when one of them (an android companion built to serve humans) malfunctions and turns the trip into a nightmare. Creepy, tense, and sharply written, Companion is not your average cabin-in-the-woods story.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

This list of the new OTT releases this week is diverse! While iconic watches like Marvel’s Ironheart and Neil Gaiman-inspired The Sandman entertain die-hard fans, little-known local gems like AIR and Madras Matinee will find love in the hearts of underdog-enjoyers. And of course, there are several other movies and shows in between. Which are you watching first? Comment below and let us know!

