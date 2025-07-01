Last month has seen some of the most anticipated K-Drama releases like the final season of Squid Game, a supernatural love story in Head Over Heels, an action-packed revenge story in Mercy for None, and more. There are several new K-dramas scheduled for this month, which are equally intriguing and interesting. The teen mystery drama which topped iQIYI and global Netflix top 10 spots, Bitch x Rich is returning for another season. Lee Jong-suk is returning to the small screen after nearly three years with a legal drama, Law and the City. Here are the 10 new K-dramas that are set to release in July 2025!

1. Bitch X Rich 2

Picking up after the first season’s ending, the story will now highlight the new students of Cheongdam International students as they begin a power struggle within the Diamond 6. The new season will have higher stakes, jaw-dropping twists, and an intriguing plotline!

OTT Platform: Viki

Streaming from: July 3rd

2. Law and the City

Lawyers are one of the building blocks of law and order in a city. This legal drama will follow the lives of five young lawyers as they take on cases, juggle through their personal lives, and fight for justice.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 5th

3. Better Late than Single

Eternal singles get dating advice and makeovers from their cupid experts to increase their chances of finding love. While stumbling and making endearingly awkward mistakes, these rookies are out to connect to the love of their lives in this revolutionary makeover-style dating reality show!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 8th

4. S Line

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this fantasy K-drama revolves around red lines that connect people with whom they had physical relations. Han Ji-wook begins to investigate the red lines and on the other hand, Hyun He-up has been able to see these red lines since birth.

This new K-drama should be on your July 2025 watchlist!

OTT Platform: Wavve

Streaming from: July 11th

5. Low Life

Set in the 1970s, a nephew and uncle duo begin to take on a deal to retrieve a treasure lost on the coast. All the degenerates in the city round up the sea in attempts to search for the treasure and cash out the reward.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 16th

6. Hunter with a Scalpel

A genius forensic scientist’s life begins to crumble when she finds traces of her father’s killings in an autopsy. Entangled with her killer father, a determined detective, and the entire police force, the scientist begins a hunt to hide the past before the truth is discovered.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 16th

7. The Good Man

Park Seok-cheol is the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family, who wants to divert from the family’s violent ways to pursue a career in singing. The K-drama is told in a noir style and this melodrama romance will revolve around Seok-choel’s struggles to maintain his peace.

OTT Platform: JTBC

Streaming from: July 18th

8. Wall to Wall

After pouring his life savings to purchase an apartment, a man discovers that its walls are full of secrets and disturbing noises that egg him on. How much can he take before he reaches his limit?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 18th

9. The Defects

Kim Su-hui leads a double life, leading an illegal adoption service. One of the children, Kim A-hyeon, survives the abuse and makes it out alive. She now returns to seek revenge and avenge the other children who were lost.

OTT Platform: ENA

Streaming from: July 21st

10. Trigger

Mysterious parcels arrive on the doorsteps of South Korean households. Inside these packages are self-assembling parts of guns, which are illegal to have in possession. With the onset of these unruly arms in the country, a determined cop arrives at a crossroads with a ruthless arms broker.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25th

These 10 new K-dramas released in July 2025 will keep your watchlist full and provide solid entertainment! So, what are you waiting for? Pick a favourite, clear your plans, and start binge-watching these K-dramas!

