Do you have a long weekend free and l are looking forward to taking a short break in the wild? Whether it is to travel with family and friends or to simply disconnect in nature, these spots are our recommendations for the perfect getaway in nature. Surrounded by thick forests, winding hills, and such, these spots located either in or around Vizag, are sure make memorable weekend natural getaways.

Around Vizag

1. Lambasingi

Also referred to as the ‘Kashmir Of Andhra Pradesh”, the picturesque village of Lambasingi is located in the Chintapalli Mandal of the Alluri Sitharamaraju District of Andhra. With an altitude of about a 1000 meters above sea level, this densely forested area is a hill station that serves as an escape from the summer heat or as a cool retreat for the winter months.

The area is covered in deciduous forests, with several plantations of eucalyptus, coffee and pine. Strawberries and apples too are seen in certain patches. While in Lambasingi, vistors can indulge in a range of activities- hikes, walks, treks, birdwatching, exploring ancient ruins or even cooling off at the beautiful Lambasingi waterfalls. Located about a 100 kilometres from Vizag, this location is the perfect natural getaway for the weekend.

2. Araku Valley

Located about 115 kilometres from Vizag, Araku has been a favourite spot for most Vizagites. The hill station offers a range of activities that are perfect for a weekend trip from the city. Over the years many more activities have come up, from the Tribal and Coffee museums to zipline courses and other adventure-filled activities. Whether its for the world-famous Araku coffee or homemade chocolate, Araku’s pleasant weather and diverse plant and wildlife serves as an inviting escape from the bustling city life.

3. Kothapally Waterfalls

Another recently popular spot is the Kothapally Waterfalls located about 120 kilometers from Vizag. While the falls in themselves are the entire attraction, the visit to the falls can be complemented with a picnic and a short trip to the closely located strawberry farms. The Kothapally falls are only about 60km from Araku and Lambansingi and offer the perfect short trip for travellers looking for a quick swim to escape the summer heat.

In Vizag

4. Biodiversity Park – Botanical Garden

The Biodiversity Park in Vizag is the first of its kind in the city. It is located in the premises of the Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital and extends for over three acres of land. For its initial 13 years it was managed by the DNCS (Dolphin Nature Conservation Society) and is currently managed in collaboration with the hospital and VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The park boasts over 2000 species of plants and a 60 recorded visits of various bird species as well as 105 species of butterflies.

The park is also divided into 10 major zones, each occupied by a unique wildlife and diversity. Furthermore, it is a trip that could be both relaxing and educational with the Living Laboratory – Vizag’s very own open air Biology Lab located within the park.

5. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Located just about an hours drive from the main city, the Kambalakonda Eco Park provides the Wildlife sanctuary experience almost within the city limits. Covered with dense forest and hosting a number of species of plants, animals, birds and butterflies, the wildlife reserve covers are area of 70 square kilometres.

Some animals that can be spotted here include the Spotted deer, Jungle cats, Rat snakes, pythons, and the Indian Peafowl. Apart from the wildlife sightings, the park also offers a range of activities- a zipline, rope course, boating and even a 5 kilometre guided hike. This could make for the perfect day trip in the wild. If you’re looking for a way to spend the day in Vizag, this is one of the must-visit natural getaways located within its perimeters.

6. VUDA Park

Located near RK beach, this is one of the most popular parks within the city limits. The park offers a multitude of facilities from elaborate playgrounds to basketball courts and shady benches which make the perfect picnic spots. This park is the ideal stop for a family day on the weekends and has a lively atmosphere with food, games and ice cream stalls situated in and around the area.

These natural getaways placed both in and around Vizag serve as the perfect escape for all people alike. From the cascading waterfalls at kothapally to the strawberry picking at Lambasingi, these are some recommendations for the nature lover’s day out.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.