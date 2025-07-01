Vizag is a paradise for food lovers. From fine dining to street food, and tangy seafood dishes, the cuisine in Vizag is packed with flavour, spice, and everything nice. Centre of the city’s entertainment and comfort, Pedda Waltair is a place with busy streets, sea-kissed wind, and of course, good food! So, the next time you find yourself in these lanes, here are the 9 top restaurants in Pedda Waltair where you can catch a bite and relax!

1. Athidi Devo Bhava

This restaurant serves traditional Andhra cuisine in a lively setting. The charming vintage decor emulates a rural village, featuring solid marble slabs as seating among makeshift trees. Each dish bursts with flavorful vegetables and the perfect amount of spice, making it a must-visit for anyone who enjoys spicy food!

2. Zero The Resto Cafe

Zero Resto Cafe is at the centre of the city’s socializing events. This place dishes out great food starting from pizzas, pastas, and various Chinese delicacies. The restaurant has a projection screen where anime plays in the background. You can also order a caffeine drink here and enjoy the open-air space.

3. Waltair Grills

Located on the busy street of Lawsons Bay Colony, Waltair Grills is the place to head to for delicious food. The restaurant serves up both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food in hefty portions. The ambience of the place is complete with a red brick look and paired with wooden furniture, giving it a laid-back vibe. Whether you love crunchy seafood starters or a flavour-packed biriyani, this place delivers anything you crave!

4. House of Dosas

Head to this place if you love dosa, no matter what flavour and stuffing it is served with. Dishing a wide variety of dosa delicacies, House of Dosas offers all your breakfast favourites, reimagined with flavours from different cuisines. There are also rice combo offerings with comfort side dishes like sambar, avakai, dum aloo, and dal fry.

5. Godavari Restaurant

Stop by this cozy house-turned-restaurant for homemade-style cuisine. With warm decor and attentive service, every detail reflects care. Enjoy the bold spices and hearty meat dishes of Godavari cuisine, and savour the comforting flavours that feel like a meal at a loved one’s home.

6. Hotel Kamat

Hotel Kamat is one of the top restaurants in Pedda Waltair and has been in the city’s food scene for years. Each dish served at this place is served hot and is served with some distinguishing sides with the most famous side being the gongura pickle. This is perfect with both the non-veg and veg dishes. There is indoor and outdoor seating in this outlet, where you can enjoy a meal with a sea view. The place is known for its Andhra-style seafood curries and mouthwatering biriyanis, which are a must-try!

7. Ours Space Restaurant

Relatively new to the food scene in the city, Ours Space is a popular hangout spot for the people in the city. This popular Instagram-worthy spot features vibrant orange decor and offers a variety of spicy, budget-friendly dishes that pair perfectly with its open-air seating.

8. Amogham: Telugu Kitchen

For your serving of delicate Andhra food, visit Amogham. This place serves hot and comforting Andhra dishes like Ulavacharu Biriyani, Gutti Vankaya Pulao, Kodi Iguru and more. The ambience of the restaurant is modern and lively, paired with tasteful decor pieces, that are perfect for a family dine-out!

9. Brew n Bistro Cafe

This cafe has a laid-back vibe with dim lighting, wooden tables, and poster-filled walls. There are books, board, and card games to indulge in while waiting for the food. While some dishes are spicy, the food delivers in terms of flavour. Pair your food with a drink from their extensive beverage menu for a more fulfilling experience!

With this list of the top 9 restaurants in Pedda Waltair, you can pick your favourite and dine in. Each of these restaurants is unique in terms of their ambience, dishes, and service. So, the next time you are in the area, try out the food at these restaurants!

