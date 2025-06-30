With the recent release of the official trailer for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle Arc movie, anime fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release. This year has seen the releases of interesting and acclaimed anime series like a space invasion anime like Moonrise, a bounty hunters anime like Lazarus, and many more. If you love anime and want to know about the ones releasing this month, you are at the right place. Here are the top 8 new anime series releasing in July 2025!

1. Dan Da Dan season 2

A high school duo Momo and Okarun argue about the true existence of ghosts and aliens. Momo believes that ghosts exist, but not aliens. Okarun on the other hand suggests that aliens can exist but ghosts are a myth. To prove the other wrong, the duo unlock hidden powers and a curse, which they must use to protect the world.

The new season of this anime is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, making it a must-watch in July 2025!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Streaming from: July 3rd

2. My Dress Up Darling season 2

Marin Kitagawa loves to cosplay and meets Wakana Gojo who is an excellent doll maker. Both of them bond over the dresses Gojo creates for Kitagawa and their hidden passions. Kitagawa starts to develop feelings for Gojo, who is oblivious of the situation.

Watch this hilarious rom-com anime for giggles and fluttering romance!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 5th

3. The Summer Hikaru Died

Yoshiki and Hikaru are close childhood friends, living in a rural village. After a near fatal accident during a hike and missing for six months, Hikaru returns to the village. No one notices the difference, but Yoshiki. Soon he realises that something is possessing his dead friend, leaving him at crossroads about what to do regarding the matter.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 5th

4. Gachiakuta

After being accused of a crime, Rudo is exiled to a massive trash site called “The Pit”. Rudo activates his innate power, making him a ‘Giver’, where he can circulate life to instruments and draw out power from them. Joining an organization that fights against the beasts in the Pit called the Cleaners, Rudo vows to correct the flawed society and prove his innocence.

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 6th

5. Nyaight of the Living Cat

Set in 20XX, a deadly virus is spreading around the world, where cats rub against people and turn them into cats. Can humanity resist the urge to pet cats and survive in a world dominated by cats?

Watch this cute anime to find out!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 6th

6. Dr. Stone Science Future part 2

After innovating and building a civilization, Senku Ishigami now faces a major threat. The enemy has advanced and more developed scientific weapons and are imposing as a threat to the Kingdom of Science. Senku Ishigami however is ready to outsmart the enemy and prove his intelligence through science!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 10th

7. Sakamoto Days Part 2

After being placed on a hit-list, Sakamoto does his best to evade his enemies and steer clear from trouble. But trouble continues to follow him, with a new set of killers hot on Sakamoto’s tail. Can he manage to make it out alive or will he break the promise made to his wife about not killing anyone?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 13th

8. Kaiju No. 8 season 2

In a world where kaiju constantly attack humanity, Japan creates a special force called the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to combat against the monsters. Kafta Hibino is a new recruit in the force who can transform into a kaiju, but keeps his ability hidden. When times get dangerous, Kafta sheds his armor and becomes Kaiju No. 8, saving and protecting his people!

OTT Platform: Crunchyroll

Streaming from: July 19th

With this list of the top 8 new anime releasing in July 2025, your anime watchlist is sorted! No matter what genre you love, there’s an anime for every type of streamer for this month. So, what are you waiting for? Clear your schedule and make plans for these entertaining anime releases!

