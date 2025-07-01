Springing a surprise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen P V S Madhav of Visakhapatnam to lead the party in Andhra Pradesh as Chief. Though several leaders were in the race for the key post, the party high-command finalised Madhav’s candidature and his election was unanimous. A staunch supporter of the RSS, Madhav is the son of senior BJP leader P V Chalapathi Rao who was the BJP State president during the period between 1980 and 1986.

Born in 1972 in Visakhapatnam, Madhav did his post-graduation (MBA) from Andhra University and was attracted to the RSS ideology and later joined the organisation. He had held various positions in the ABVP and taken part in social and political activities. Later, he became an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and had served the organisation as the State vice-president and national secretary.

In 2017, he was elected to the Legislative Council from North Andhra Graduates constituency and became the BJP floor leader.

Reacting on his unanimous election as the Chief of BJP in Andhra Pradesh, the 52-year-old leader, who will be succeeding Daggubati Purandeswari, said: “I will make every effort to make the party a formidable force in the State by working in close coordination with all sections in the party.”

