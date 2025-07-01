If it is peace and quiet you seek, there’s no better way to find it than by going off the grid. In a country where crowded cities co-exist alongside unfrequented, lesser-known towns and villages, a getaway to reclaim your time and space can be easy, healing, and inexpensive, too! Andhra Pradesh encompasses several secluded villages nestled in the palm of nature. If you want to disconnect from the flurry of Visakhapatnam, this selected list of villages might serve you best:

Relangi

If you’ve watched the famous Telugu family film “Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu,” you’ve glimpsed the charm of Relangi already, for this is where parts of the movie were shot! Located in West Godavari district, Relangi’s beauty can be found in its verdant green fields, winding roads, coconut trees, and cosy houses that seem stuck in time. The village is dotted with a few temples with courtyards where you can sit and spend time. A Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the village is said to be almost 80 years old!

Tip: The village turns extra charming in the rain, so we recommend planning a trip here during the monsoon or pre-monsoon season.

Distance from Vizag: 108 km

Kurmagram

Located in Srikakulam, Kurmagram is a vedic village that promotes simple, natura, traditional, Dharmic living. Funded by Gokulam Goshala Trust, the village embodies traditional and self-sufficient living. Modern amenities like electricity, television, internet, mobile phones, and more are absent here.

The residents stay in mud houses that they built themselves, make their own clothes, grow their own crops, and start their day at dawn. If you’re looking for a getaway that is truly remote, experiencing Kurmagram is a must.

Distance from Vizag: 173 km

Pora

A village surrounded by thickets of mangroves in Katrenikona Mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. It is lovely nature-set location suitable for those who want to experience the slow life. The island is surrounded by water channels, where mangroves grow densely – a rare sight worth seeing. Villagers take up fishing as an occupation here, and you can ask them to take you boating for a unique experience.

Distance from Vizag: 214 km

Peruru

Located near Amalapuram in the East Godavari district, Peruru is worth a visit if you have an interest in traditional architecture. Considered a heritage village, this place is believed to have hosted a Brahmin settlement since 1915 CE, with families who migrated nearly 300 years ago.

They brought with them the Agraharam style of architecture, a distinctive layout where houses are built in a continuous row, resembling a garland, all oriented around a central temple. While many places have moved towards modern designs, Peruru remains one of the few villages in the region that has consciously held on to its architectural roots.

Distance from Vizag: 231 km

In the midst of our fast-paced digital lives, places like Relangi, Kurmagram, Pora, and Peruru offer different perspectives on life. So if you’re looking to pause, breathe, and be, perhaps it’s time to trade in Vizag for these quiet and underrated villages in Andhra Pradesh!

