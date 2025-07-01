The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 June 2025, during a high-profile ceremony in Vijayawada. The event saw the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose continued emphasis on tourism as a vital pillar of economic development has inspired confidence among industry stakeholders.

As part of the MoU, Andhra Pradesh will host the “ANDHRA PRADESH – ADTOI NATIONAL TOURISM MART-2025” in Visakhapatnam from 17 to 19 September 2025. The formal handover of the MoU to ADTOI President Ved Khanna by the Chief Minister marked a renewed commitment to strengthening tourism partnerships and enhancing the state’s presence in India’s domestic travel landscape.

The upcoming National Tourism Mart promises to be a milestone event, offering a mix of impactful engagements including a grand inaugural ceremony, business-to-business networking sessions, knowledge-sharing panels, cultural showcases, and FAM (familiarization) tours across key tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh. The Mart is expected to draw active participation from travel operators, hospitality groups, tourism boards, and media houses from all corners of the country.

With a spotlight on sustainable tourism development, this initiative underscores Andhra Pradesh’s strategic focus on unlocking the potential of its diverse travel offerings. By choosing Visakhapatnam as the host city of National Tourism Mart 2025, delegates will get a chance to explore the state’s captivating coastline, heritage monuments, eco-retreats, and spiritual hubs, cementing Andhra Pradesh’s status as an emerging tourism powerhouse.

