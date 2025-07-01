A Karnataka-based beverage company, House of Bindu, has inaugurated a Rs 125 crore manufacturing facility in Vizag as part of its national expansion strategy. The plant, spanning 1.25 lakh square feet, is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s production capacity and streamline distribution across North and East India.

The Vizag plant marks House of Bindu’s third major facility, complementing its existing operations in Puttur (currently operating at full capacity) and Hyderabad (operating at approximately 80% capacity). This investment is a strategic move to meet rising demand beyond its stronghold in South India.

The project is funded through a combination of bank debt (75%) and internal accruals (25%).

House of Bindu has outlined a bold revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore by FY26, up from Rs 850 crore achieved in FY24, maintaining an impressive 25% year-on-year growth rate over the past two years.

Key highlights of the company’s expansion roadmap include:

Distributor Network: Doubling its distributor base from 5,000 to 10,000 distributors, each covering an average of 500 outlets.

Retail Presence: Increasing its retail footprint to 500,000 outlets initially, with a long-term goal of 1 million outlets within three years.

Job Creation: Generating 1,000 direct jobs across India.

The company has earmarked Rs 75 crore for pan-India expansion and Rs 25 crore specifically for marketing, manpower, and co-packing infrastructure in North India. While the northern market is currently served through co-packers, House of Bindu is actively evaluating the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing plant in regions such as Haridwar.

With a portfolio of over 60 SKUs, House of Bindu derives 95% of its revenue from beverages, with its signature jeera-based products contributing 40–45% of beverage sales.

The company’s recent and upcoming product launches include:

Sip On – A line of lemon and kokum-based functional beverages.

Nannari – A ready-to-drink herbal beverage is scheduled for launch in October 2025.

Alongside its revenue growth, the company has reported an improvement in profitability, with operating margins increasing from 10% to 14% over the past financial year. This growth is attributed to operational efficiencies, improved distribution management, and product diversification.

By combining traditional flavours with modern manufacturing and distribution strategies, House of Bindu is positioning itself to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers while aiming for sustainable, long-term growth.

The establishment of this beverage manufacturing facility in Vizag is a calculated step towards transforming House of Bindu from a regional leader into a national player in India’s rapidly growing functional and ethnic beverage segment.

