In an energy-efficient initiative, Vizag has officially become home to Andhra Pradesh’s first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (Super ECBC) building. Super ECBC refers to the highest level of energy efficiency, saving 40-50% more energy compared to other traditional buildings.

The compliant structure sets a new benchmark in sustainable infrastructure in Visakapatnam and Andhra Pradesh. Located right beside the ISKCON temple near Sagar Nagar, the building is designed to consume 50% less energy compared to conventional buildings.

Developed at a cost of Rs 13 crores, the project is a collaborative effort between the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Eastern Power Distribution of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which granted Rs 5 crores for the project.

The 14,400 sq ft, G+2 building is equipped with advanced energy-saving technologies, including insulated cavity walls, double-glazed windows, high-efficiency air conditioning systems, and innovative ‘ripple AC-brick’ designs that significantly reduce thermal loads.

Additionally, the facility integrates renewable energy through a 50 kW rooftop solar plant, further enhancing its sustainability credentials.

Due to the growing number of commercial buildings, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) introduced the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) to set energy efficiency standards. While it started as a voluntary guideline, many states have now made it mandatory for new commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 kW or 120 kVA or more, ensuring significant reductions in electricity consumption.

This code sets minimum standards for energy efficiency, like insulation, lighting, ventilation, and cooling, to reduce power consumption in large buildings.

Prudhvi Tej Immadi, Managing Director of APEPDCL, stated that the building in Vizag not only demonstrates the future of energy-efficient commercial infrastructure but also reflects the state’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The facility will serve as a training centre for APEPDCL employees across 11 districts, promoting capacity building in energy management.

Beyond operational savings, the Super ECBC building in Visakhapatnam is poised to reduce carbon emissions and lifecycle costs, while also enhancing occupant comfort and long-term asset value. It stands as a model for future developments aiming to align with India’s broader climate goals and sustainable growth initiatives.

