Taking a step toward integrating cutting-edge technology into public systems and education, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has directed all state universities to introduce quantum computing curricula. Leading the charge is Andhra University (AU), which will begin offering major and minor degree programmes in quantum computing from the 2025–26 academic year, placing the institution among the first in India to offer full-fledged courses in this emerging domain.

This initiative is part of the Andhra Pradesh Government’s larger ambition to build India’s first quantum governance framework in an effort to harness quantum technologies to enhance transparency, cyber resilience, and administrative efficiency.

Starting this academic year, Andhra University will offer quantum computing as both a major and a minor, akin to how disciplines like Computer Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) are currently structured in engineering programmes. Students majoring in quantum computing will be able to pursue minor degrees in Computer Science or ECE, and vice versa. Additionally, the state is considering offering a quantum computing minor to students currently in their fourth year of engineering (2022–23 batch) from other streams.

Recognising the need for faculty readiness in this new academic area, APSCHE is encouraging professors to undergo training through online platforms.

Reportedly, there is no existing quantum computing programme in B Tech curricula at any government institution in Andhra Pradesh. AU will become the first government university in the state to introduce it.

In January 2025, proposals were sent to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for formal approval. AICTE has since approved and 30 will be offered initially. Admissions will be conducted through EAPCET, and the course will be delivered under self-financing mode with an annual fee of Rs 79,000. Classes are expected to begin by late July or early August. The syllabus has already been finalised.

Quantum Valley in Amaravati

On 25 June 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government unveiled its ambitious plan to build India’s first full-stack Quantum Valley in Amaravati, under the National Quantum Mission. A curtain-raiser event was recently held to showcase the state’s vision and to announce an upcoming workshop on quantum technologies.

Modelled after Silicon Valley in the United States, the Quantum Valley will span 50 acres and come at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. It will be a comprehensive technology ecosystem focused on quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor research, and defence innovation. The state aims to establish Amaravati as a global deep-tech hub, with Quantum Valley serving as the core driver. The launch is officially scheduled for January 2026.

Sustainable Smart City with Advanced Tech Infrastructure

Quantum Valley is set to integrate with Amaravati’s broader goal of becoming the world’s first city powered entirely by renewable energy. Solar, wind, and hydro energy will be used efficiently, with mandatory rooftop solar panels on all major structures. Green building norms will ensure low carbon emissions and optimal energy use.

The futuristic urban ecosystem will also include district cooling systems, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, circular economy practices for waste reduction, and sustainable architecture to support long-term environmental goals,

Three major industry players are collaborating on the Quantum Valley Tech Park:

IBM will install its 156-qubit Quantum System Two, which will be India’s most powerful quantum computer.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will develop and deliver quantum-integrated industry applications.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will lead infrastructure development for the tech park.

Together, these partnerships will provide a robust foundation for innovation, high-end employment, and the advancement of quantum and deep-tech capabilities in Andhra Pradesh.

