Global IT and professional services leader Cognizant has announced a significant expansion of its India operations, with plans to establish a Rs 1,583 crore campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With the Andhra Pradesh Government allocating land for the development in the city, the initiative has been widely celebrated by locals, and with good reason. As one of India’s top IT firms, Cognizant’s presence in Vizag is expected to bring transformative changes to the city’s economy, workforce, and global standing.

Here are six key developments this project is set to bring:

1. Large-Scale Employment Generation

Set to rise across 22 acres in the Kapuluppada IT Hills, the campus will be developed in three phases and is expected to create over 8,000 jobs. This will significantly enhance local employment opportunities while bolstering Cognizant’s digital transformation and AI service delivery for clients worldwide.

2. Upskilling of the Local Workforce

Cognizant’s entry will serve as a catalyst for improving the region’s digital and technological proficiency. With access to new-age technologies and advanced IT practices, local talent will benefit from enhanced learning and career growth, preparing them for the future of work.

3. Global exposure

As a major player in AI and digital transformation delivery for clients worldwide, Cognizant will bring global best practices and standards to Visakhapatnam. This exposure will be valuable for both professionals and educational institutions in the region, further strengthening the city’s IT ecosystem.

4. Increased Appeal for Other IT Giants

To support Cognizant’s expansion, the Andhra Pradesh Government is offering 22 acres of land at a nominal lease rate of Rs 0.99 per acre.

This move signals a strong commitment to building a business-friendly environment, with robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and progressive IT policies, encouraging more multinational IT companies to consider Visakhapatnam as a strategic investment location.

5. A More Cosmopolitan Urban Culture

The arrival of a global brand like Cognizant is likely to draw professionals from across India and overseas. This migration will bring cultural diversity, contributing to a more cosmopolitan lifestyle in the city.

As new residents introduce their traditions, languages, and lifestyles, Visakhapatnam will continue to evolve into a dynamic urban center.

6. Reinforcing Visakhapatnam’s Position as a GCC Destination

Cognizant plans to begin operations in early 2026 from a temporary facility with a capacity for 800 associates, while the Phase 1 of the permanent campus is slated for completion by early 2029.

This investment will further cement Visakhapatnam’s growing reputation as a Global Capability Center (GCC) hub, capable of delivering high-value services to international clients.

The establishment of an IT campus by Cognizant is expected to be a transformative milestone for Visakhapatnam. By boosting employment, advancing digital skills, and reinforcing the city’s global presence, the new IT campus marks a bold step forward in Vizag’s journey as a rising technology and innovation cluster.

