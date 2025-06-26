Due to essential maintenance work scheduled between the Thadi and Duvvada railway section, several trains operating to and from Visakhapatnam will be temporarily cancelled later in August.

Train Cancellations (26, 28, and 30 August 2025):

Train No. 67285 – Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam

Train No. 17267 – Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam

Train No. 17268 – Visakhapatnam to Kakinada Port

Train No. 22876 – Guntur to Visakhapatnam

Train No. 22875 – Visakhapatnam to Guntur

Train No. 12718 – Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam

Train No. 12717 – Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada

Passengers in Visakhapatnam , Vijayawada, Guntur, and Kakinada are advised to make note of the trains cancelled plan their travel accordingly on the above dates.

Partial Route Modifications on KK Line

In a separate update, due to operational constraints, some services on the Kirandul line will be short-terminated or short-originated at Dantewara instead of the full route:

Train No. 58501 – Visakhapatnam to Kirandul Passenger: Will run only up to Dantewara on 26 & 30 June and 4, 8, 15, 18, 21, 23 August 2025

Train No. 58502 – Kirandul to Visakhapatnam Passenger: Will begin from Dantewara (instead of Kirandul) on 27 June and 1, 5, 9, 16, 19, 22, 24 August 2025

Rail Fare Revision Effective July 1, 2025

Starting 1 July 2025 passengers will see a marginal fare hike across long-distance trains operated by Indian Railways:

Non-AC Mail/Express Trains: Increase of 1 paise per km

AC Classes: Increase of 2 paise per km

There will be no change in fares for suburban trains and monthly season tickets. In Ordinary Second Class, fares for journeys up to 500 km remain unchanged. For distances beyond 500 km, the hike will be a modest 0.5 paise per km.

Also from July 1, 2025, all Tatkal ticket bookings made through the IRCTC website or app will require mandatory Aadhaar authentication. This move, as per the directive issued on June 10, aims to reduce ticketing fraud and ensure equitable access for genuine passengers.

Travelers are encouraged to stay updated through official railway announcements to avoid inconvenience.

