Deep within the Eastern Ghats, situated near Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, lies one of India’s most remarkable geological marvels, Borra Caves, known locally as Borra Guhalu. The name itself speaks to its mystery: in Telugu, borra means “something that has bored into the earth,” and guhalu translates to “caves.”

Believed to be around 150 million years old, these vast limestone formations have been carved by centuries of water streams, eventually feeding into the Gosthani River. According to the Visakhapatnam District Tourist Promotion Council, these caves are not only a stunning natural wonder but also a site of archaeological importance.

Excavations by Andhra University unearthed tools estimated to be 30,000 to 50,000 years old, revealing that early humans once called this place home. Stalactites and stalagmites inside the cave have naturally formed into curious shapes resembling familiar elements, earning them names such as Shiva and Parvati, Rishi’s Beard, Human Brain, Crocodile, Tiger, Cow’s Udder, and more.

The Legends of Borra Caves

Local tribal communities have long passed down stories about these caves. One legend tells of a grazing cow that fell through a hole in the cave’s ceiling. As the cowherd searched for it, he stumbled upon a stone formation resembling a Shiva Lingam. The find was considered divine, and a small temple was built to honour it.

Another belief holds that a stone figure of a cow above the Lingam is the origin point of the Gosthani River. It is thought that the water trickling from the cow’s udder forms the stream that eventually flows through Visakhapatnam. It is also believed that Lord Rama and Sita lived here and worshipped Lord Shiva, and the turmeric and vermillion they used during worship is the reason behind the coloured sediments in the cave waters.

The Monumental Story Of Borra Caves Railway Station

Interestingly, a railway track runs right above these ancient caverns. While the caves were professionally discovered by British geologist William King in 1807, they remained relatively unknown until the construction of the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) line, which resulted in the establishment of Borra Guhalu Railway Station.

The 450-km KK line was built between 1960 and 1968 with support from the Japanese government. It was primarily intended to transport iron ore from Bailadila mines (now in Chhattisgarh) to Visakhapatnam Port for export to Japan. The line’s construction brought the caves into public attention, turning them into a major tourist attraction.

The Visakhapatnam–Kirandul passenger train, popularly called the Araku Passenger, passes through the Borra Caves region and is highly sought after by both commuters and tourists. The scenic ride, with its tunnels and bridges, often leaves passengers in awe of the engineering brilliance achieved over 50 years ago, at a time when advanced survey equipment was virtually nonexistent.

It is said that it was during the construction of the KK Line that Borra Caves were discovered and popularised as a tourist destination. One day, while the workers were building the between Tyda and Chimidapalli, it rained heavily. The local tribals told the workers not to worry and take shelter under the ‘raathi godugu’ (stone umbrella). They led the workers into a cave-like structure underground, where they waited till the rain stopped. The tribals shared that they had heard from their ancestors that the caves led to Bhadrachalam temple.

It was following this incident that the Chief Engineer of the Indian Railways, J Rajulu Reddy, realised the spot’s tourism potential and conveyed the same to the Collector of Visakhapatnam. Although there was no proposal to build a railway station at Borra Caves initially, it was included in the plan to facilitate access.

It is also worth keeping in mind that the engineers and workers of the Borra Caves Railway Station and KK Line also faced enormous challenges amidst construction. They had to trek heights up to 500 metres or more on foot through forests and ravines, camp in makeshift tents for months, and would often carry food in their pockets as the possibility of trekking downhill for their meals was close to none.

Construction also came at a human cost. Hundreds of workers lost their lives during the project due to accidents, attacks by wild animals, or even malaria. Women from nearby tribal villages worked as daily wagers, earning just 25 paise to carry a basket of construction material.

Etched deep beneath the surface of the Eastern Ghats, Borra Caves, near Visakhapatnam, are a living chronicle of time and toil. While you’re there admiring the colossal structure in all its beauty, let these stories from its history enrich your experience.

Read also: 8 amazing facts about Borra Caves that you didn’t know

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.