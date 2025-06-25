Malayalam cinema is celebrated for its realism, layered storytelling, and emotional depth. It doesn’t rely on big flashy spectacles; rather, it wins you over with authenticity. Comedy in Mollywood is no exception: raw and soulful, often capturing the quirks of everyday life with warmth and wit. If you’re someone who appreciates clever, heartfelt humour, this list of top Malayalam comedies is your perfect watchlist.

1. Aavesham (2024)

Three first-year college students, after being brutally ragged, turn to a local gangster named Ranga for help. What starts as a simple alliance spirals into a chaotic, riotous tale of loyalty, ego, and bizarre friendships.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

2. Kunjiramayanam (2015)

In a small village plagued by curses and superstition, Kunjiraman’s quest to get married unleashes a domino effect of comic disasters. Family feuds, village gossip, and superstitious chaos turn everyday life into a full-blown circus.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

3. Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)

After a public humiliation, Mahesh, a soft-spoken photographer, vows not to wear slippers until he gets revenge. What follows is a hilariously slow and heartfelt unravelling of pride, identity, and second chances in a close-knit Kerala town.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Aanandam (2016)

Seven college students head out on their first college tour, expecting beaches and bliss, but running into crushes, insecurities, and unexpected emotional baggage. A charming coming-of-age trip wrapped in laughter.

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

5. Njan Prakashan (2018)

Prakashan dreams of migrating abroad and will do whatever it takes to get there, including fake qualifications and questionable schemes. His delusions clash hilariously with reality in this sharp satire on ambition.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. Thallumaala (2022)

Wazim is a young man who just can’t stay out of fights, whether at weddings, clubs, or on the street. Each brawl turns him into a viral sensation as chaos follows him everywhere he goes.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Whether you are searching for a funny movie to elevate the vibe with your friends or looking to spend some quality time with your family by watching something hilarious, this list of the top Malayalam comedies won’t fail to make you laugh.

