Looking for a good laugh to brighten up your evening? While big-budget comedies often steal the spotlight, there’s a treasure trove of underrated gems waiting to be discovered. Here’s a handpicked list of underrated comedy movies that promise to deliver plenty of laughs, heart, and unexpected moments, perfect for your movie night!

Here is a list of underrated comedy movies worth watching tonight :

1. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi

A group of friends, Karthik, Vivek, Kaushik, and Uppi, reunite as they navigate their own personal struggles. Things spiral out of control when Karthik loses the expensive engagement ring gifted to him by his fiancée. Desperate to replace it, the friends enter a filmmaking competition with a cash prize. What begins as a quick fix evolves into a chaotic yet emotionally charged journey of friendship, self-discovery, and confronting reality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Welcome to Waikiki

Three struggling friends run a guesthouse named Waikiki while trying to fund their dream of making a film. Dong-gu, Lee Joon-ki, and Bong Doo-shik juggle financial struggles, family drama, and unexpected chaos. Their lives take a hilarious turn when a mysterious baby appears at the guesthouse, forcing them to step into parenting in the most chaotic way possible.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

3. Khel Khel Mein

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu, this relationship drama unfolds during a wedding gathering among friends. What begins as a harmless party game, answering phone calls on speaker and reading messages aloud, slowly exposes hidden truths, betrayals, insecurities, and long-buried secrets. As the night progresses, relationships are tested in unexpected ways.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Crew

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon play three air hostesses working for a bankrupt airline that hasn’t paid salaries in months. After discovering their senior colleague’s connection to gold smuggling, the trio becomes embroiled in a risky heist while also seeking justice against the airline’s corrupt owner.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Pelli Choopulu

Prasanth, a laid-back and irresponsible young man, is pushed into an arranged marriage meeting with Chitra, an ambitious and career-focused woman. When an unexpected mishap leaves them locked in a room together, they begin discussing life, ambitions, and past relationships. Though romance doesn’t spark immediately, they realise they make great business partners and decide to launch a food truck venture together.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Whether you’re in the mood for witty banter, quirky characters, or heartfelt comedy, these underrated movies offer something special for every film lover. Give them a try, you might just find your next favourite comedy!

Also read: Romantic movies on OTT that don’t feel overly dramatic

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