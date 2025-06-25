The clouds have once again returned to the sky, and the sultry coastal weather of Vizag has been replaced by the gentle first rains of the Indian monsoon. The chill in the air keeps most of us in our homes, tucked inside blankets, with coffee cups in hand. While we can’t help staying indoors, there is a certain restlessness and boredom that comes from being at home for too long. As the drizzle turns to storm, here are some must-visit cafes in Vizag to cozy up and combat that feeling:

1. CHAI-SUTTA BAR, Kirlampudi Layout

Nothing screams rainy weather more than the crowd favourite Chai-Sutta Bar. Set opposite the Kursura Submarine Museum, the sea-facing ambience makes a trip out on a rainy day all the more memorable. The menu offers a wide range of continental foods from sandwiches to pizzas and has the perfect accompanying beverages. Open till about 11:30 pm, it serves as an ideal spot for late night cravings.

2. WRITER’S ROOM, Ramanaidu Studios, Rushikonda

Set atop the scenic Ramanaidu studios, Writer's Room is one of Vizag's cafes known for its rustic aesthetic and cozy interiors. Founded as a tribute to writers of the film industry, with its first branch in Hyderabad Film City, this sea facing location nestled among the hills of Rushikonda offers the perfect getaway on a rainy day. The menu ranges from light fast food snacks to soulful coffee and desserts- the perfect combination for the monsoon season.

3. AREA 51, IT Sez

Following its revamp in 2024, Area 51 has once again opened its doors for Vizagites with an upgraded menu, a wide range of board games, books and additionally a snooker table for rent at just Rs 250 an hour. This cafe makes for perfect indoor entertainment on a rainy day.

5. ARTCOM, Dwarka Nagar

Van Gogh once said, “How beautiful it is outside when everything is wet from the rain- before, in and after the rain. I really shouldn’t let a single shower pass”. This art cafe offers perhaps this feeling that Gogh encapsulates in his quote, painting in the rain. For a fun activity with friends, this 2D cafe offers ceramic painting and a rage room alongside scrumptious soul food for the monsoon weather.

5. BEAN BOARD, Pano Hills, Rushikonda

A crowd favourite and no stranger to the city, the Bean Board franchise has been the go-to for most Vizagites. Bean board – the Glitz, brings its own charm, set in the hills near Rushikonda. It offers the perfect curl up spot for friends and couples. Looking out onto the Vizag hills, it is an ideal place for coffee and long conversations.

6. CAFOOZE, Siripuram

Cafooze is a casual dining outlet that offers a unique dining experience. It has a cozy and inviting atmosphere, with a menu that features a variety of dishes from around the world. The restaurant also offers a wide selection of drinks, including craft beers, wines, and cocktails. While it is a little upscale compared to the other cafes on this list, Cafooze is a comfortable stop for the monsoon weather.

For those that prefer to stay dry from the rain but still want their share of entertainment, a visit to one of these cafes in Vizag can provide that indoor escape. Comment below which one was your favourite 🙂

