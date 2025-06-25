Visakhapatnam’s one of the most popular tourist destinations, Kailasagiri, will go through a spectacular transformation with the help of global expertise. The park is aimed to be one of the most attractive tourist hubs in the region.

The detailed list of developments planned in Kailasagiri is not public yet, but as per some reports, the proposed master plan includes an elevated staircase attached along the hill, providing a 360-degree view of the city and the coast. The plan is to make 50 acres of the hilltop a state-of-the-art tourist hub.

The push for this development came after a visit made by Mike Barklay, the CEO of Singapore-based Mandai Wildlife Group, along with Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, during which they discussed the true potential of Kailasagiri. The Plan also consists of a minimum three-day itinerary wherein the tourist could visit the beach stretches, Kailasagiri, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park, added MP M Sribhart.

Adding to the competence of Mike Barklay, Sribharth said Mike has led the development of Sentosa Island in Singapore, and the upgrades increased the region’s annual tourist footfall from 5.6 million to 20 million.

Despite attracting footfalls of over 3,500 visitors daily, and being Vizag’s foremost travel destination, the infrastructure in Kailasagiri is very minimal and has a slow rate of development over the years. Recognising the need and growing development for better facilities in Kailasagiri, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will now concentrate on developing the region.

Other developments planned in Kailasagiri include:

India’s longest cantilever glass bridge

A 32-foot trishul and, 15-foot Damuru are also said to be installed on top of the hill, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crores.

The developments are an addition to the existing facilities for the tourists, like sky-cycling, ziplining, toy train, ropeway and many others.

If the master plan gets executed properly, Kailasagiri will stand even taller among the other travel destinations in Vizag, culminating modern amenities with Vizag’s natural beauty.

