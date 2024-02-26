Visakhapatnam is in the process of developing the state’s first-ever 100-meter-long cantilever skywalk glass bridge at Kailasagiri Hilltop Park, drawing inspiration from a similar bridge in Vagamon, Kerala. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has recently awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to a private partner for the project, estimated to cost around ₹5 Crores. The bridge is expected to be accessible to the public by April this year.

Under the agreement, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will receive a 40% share of the revenue generated by the private partner from ticket sales for the sky-walk bridge. Notably, the government is not incurring any expenses for the project, but is providing a land parcel of about 500 square yards at Kailasagiri for the bridge base.

The private partner, who has experience in developing and operating a similar bridge in Kerala, won the bid with the support of a local developer. Technical work, including soil testing, has already commenced, and the completion target is set for 15 April 2024, although March is the initial goal.

Kailasagiri, situated at an altitude of 360 feet, offers a picturesque view of the sea and valley, making it a suitable location for such projects. Following a visit to Vagamon in October 2023 to study the skywalk bridge there, VMRDA decided to replicate a similar structure at Kailasagiri.

While the project is initially planned as a 100-meter-long bridge, adjustments may be made based on circumstances and technical conditions. Early estimates suggest that 15-20 people can enter the bridge at a time, and the tentative ticket prices range from ₹100-₹300 for a 10-15 minute walk.

This initiative aligns with the State government’s efforts to promote adventure tourism in Visakhapatnam, especially Kailasigiri. Several tourism projects have been proposed for Kailasagiri for the coming year, including nature cottages, a rotating restaurant, and a cafe with a view of the beach. These projects are expected to be finished in 18 months. The Kailasagiri hills will also have a dashing car race track, a 12D theatre, and a flash tower as part of the future plans.

