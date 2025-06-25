Marking the completion of his first year as Visakhapatnam’s Member of Parliament, M Sribharat addressed the media on 24 June 2025, outlining the progress made and the plans underway for the city’s comprehensive development.

“We are moving forward as per the plan for the comprehensive development of Visakhapatnam,” MP Sribharat stated, adding that implementation of government programs and welfare schemes is actively taking place at the grassroots level, with the involvement of officials, MLAs, and other public representatives.

One of the major infrastructure upgrades, the Rs 500 crore renovation of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, is expected to commence within the next two months, he said. As part of this project, six new platforms will be added to the existing eight.

Sribharat confirmed, “We are going to increase the railway station redevelopment budget to Rs 500 crore and increase the number of platforms from eight to 14. This will eliminate the unfortunate situation of trains having to stop at Duvvada.”

Providing updates on the long-awaited railway zone, he said, “We have launched the railway zone. We have laid the foundation stone and started the work. We have brought in the GM. We will also issue the gazette in a few days. We will also provide the facility to write exams for Railway Board jobs here.”

He shared that the boundaries of the new railway zone, comprising the Visakhapatnam division, will be officially determined soon through a gazette notification from the Railways.

Turning to urban transformation, the MP highlighted several upcoming projects: the Bhogapuram airport, the double-decker metro, and the development of arterial roads. “Along with the Bhogapuram airport, the double-decker metro project and the development of other roads will completely change the appearance of the city,” he said.

Addressing concerns around Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he stated, “To revive Visakhapatnam Steel, we have provided subsidies of Rs 2,000 crore under the auspices of the state government and a package of Rs 11,400 crore through the Center.”

Further emphasizing recreational and sports facilities, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat has outlined ambitious plans during his term so far. Plans are underway to develop Visakhapatnam Zoo on the lines of Singapore Zoo. Additionally, the MP has announced the introduction of a sports complex in 50 acres in Arilova and a Taekwondo Excellence Center. In terms of road infrastructure, the MP is actively involved in the construction project of 15 master plan roads enhancing connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.