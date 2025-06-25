A woman and her two sons have been apprehended in connection with a gold jewellery theft case in Visakhapatnam, police officials revealed on the evening of 24 June 2025. Crime ACP Lakshmana Rao shared the details during a press briefing at the MVP Police Station.

The case dates back to 24 April, when Ramabhakt Ramalakshmi, a resident of Simhadripuram, discovered that her gold jewellery was missing. As she prepared to attend an auspicious ceremony, she opened her beer cabinet only to find that ornaments weighing 9 tolas (including a necklace, a ring, and a papidi bindi) were gone. She promptly filed a complaint at the MVP Police Station.

CI Chakradhara Rao registered a case and launched an investigation. Over the following two months, the police conducted local surveillance to track down the culprits.

A breakthrough came when a young boy from the Steel Plant Quarters in Simhadripuram was caught in an unrelated theft case. During interrogation, he confessed to being involved in the theft of gold jewellery at Ramalakshmi’s house in Visakhapatnam. According to the boy, he and his younger brother had been playing near the victim’s home on April 4 when they noticed a set of house keys left in a sandal stand. Seizing the opportunity, they used the keys to enter the house and steal the jewellery from the beer cabinet.

The boys then handed over the stolen ornaments to their mother, who hid them inside their home. Acting on this lead, police recovered the jewellery and arrested the woman, who has now been sent to judicial remand. The two minors have been placed in a juvenile home.

Read also: Jagan, others named as accused in road accident case

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.