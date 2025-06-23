A case has been registered against former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in connection with a road accident in Guntur district a couple of days ago. According to the Guntur police, one person, Singaiah, died when he was run over by the car of Jaganmohan Reddy. The case was registered under the Sections of BNS 106 (1) (negligence), BNS 105 and 49.

Besides Jaganmohan Reddy, his car driver Ramana Reddy, his PA Nageswara Reddy, YSRCP leaders Y V Subba Reddy, Perni Nani and V Rajani have been named as accused in the road accident case. A rally was taken out in Guntur recently in which Jaganmohan Reddy, YSRCP leaders and party activists in large numbers participated.

